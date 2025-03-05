In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Manisha recalled her experience with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rekha. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, The actress shared, “Shah Rukh’s been my friend from the beginning days. I remember going to his Mount Mary apartment, and there used to be chatais (mat) on his flat. We used to all sit on chatais (mat), and we were all buddies and very young.”

“Though I came one or two years earlier to him to Bombay, we bonded a lot. It was he who advised me to buy a house in Bombay. He said, ‘You know, Manisha, we both have come outside from Bombay and to belong to Bombay, we need to have a place. Apnapan aa jayega usme,’ said Manisha.

Manisha remembered Shah Rukh Khan, the first to advise her to buy a house in Mumbai to feel rooted. She said, “Pehla woh banda tha jisne mujhe advice kiya ki agar tum ghar kharid logi to you will be rooted here. We will have our style in it.”

Talking about her bond with Rekha, The HeeraMandi actress said, “Rekha ji ke saath meri dosti baad mein hui hai. Main utni khuli nahi thi unke saath. Baad mein jab main khula aur maine unke doosra roop dekha, jab woh bhi khul gayi, maine kaha ‘My goodness!’” Manisha also shared, “There’s so much wisdom, there’s so much of women, there’s so much of girls. Everything is in her: art, intelligence, wisdom, compassion, beauty. She is an enigma. She’s an icon, something that is unmatched. Her talent, her beauty, everything is unmatched. But our friendship and fondness grew much later.”

Manisha further shared that she was fascinated when she saw Rekha without makeup for the first time and said, “It was a special time when I was seeing her without makeup. She is beautiful. And then we sat and bonded for hours long, and I was listening to her, and I was getting mesmerized because unka woh jo ek deewar tha woh gir gaya tha aur unki jo asli khoobsurati thiwoh nazar aa rahi thi.” “I did a couple of shows with her and used to meet her. There was always this big star, and Rekha was always present. But here I was, seeing another aspect of her. We loved talking, and ever since, humari dosti hai,” she added.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala have shared screens in Guddu (1995) and Dil Se (1998).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates and stories!

Must Read: Most Expensive Indian Films: From Sholay To Kalki 2898 AD, Here’s How Budgets Have Skyrocketed Over The Decades

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News