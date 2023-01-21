Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri rose to fame after the release of his film The Kashmir Files, which broke box office records last year. He has been quite active on social media and often defends his film from getting negative criticism. Now he has reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s recent ‘mob is out of control now’ comment.

Agnihotri’s film is centered on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir in the 1990s. It portrays the exodus and the events leading up to it as genocide, which scholars widely regard as inaccurate.

Vivek Agnihotri, who is often at loggerheads with Anurag Kashyap, took an indirect dig at the Dev D director. The Kashmir Files director shared a news article on Kashyap’s words & tweeted, “Audience is ‘mob’ now? Wow! Wow! Wow!”.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Audience is ‘mob’ now?

Wow! Wow! Wow! pic.twitter.com/M1MF3FjegC — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 20, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested on the second day of the BJP’s national executive meeting that unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies put the party’s development agenda on hold, according to the news agency PTI.

Responding to it, Anurag Kashyap said, “If he had said this four years ago, it would have made a difference. Now, I don’t think it’ll make a difference. It was about controlling their own people. Things have gone out of hand now. I don’t think anybody will listen to anyone.” The director was at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, starring Alaya F.

“When you stay silent, you empower prejudice and you empower hatred. It has now got so much empowered that it is a power in itself. The mob is out of control now,” Kashyap added.

