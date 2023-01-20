Not long ago South sensation Rashmika Mandanna landed herself in a controversy after she made a statement about the item numbers in the South film industry. Later, she was labeled as ‘ungrateful’ for not mentioning the makers of her debut film Rishab Shetty and her former boyfriend Rakshit Shetty. The actress, who’s currently riding high on success in Bolly and Tollywood is enjoying the two releases- Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

The actress faced massive criticism for not tagging the production house of her debut film Kirik Party, which was helmed by the Kantara fame in a Twitter post. Scroll down!

Now after receiving massive backlash, Rashmika Mandanna has finally acknowledged Rishab Shetty and Rakshi Shetty for giving her an opportunity in the industry. A clip from her recent interview for Varisu has surfaced on the web and it sees her showering praises on the filmmaker duo. The clip, which has now gone viral on social media, sees Rashmika Mandanna saying, “Honestly speaking, Rakshit and Rishab showed me the path into the industry. They gave me this opportunity.”

Earlier, reacting to the whole controversy Kantara fame Rishab Shetty told The Bombay Journey for Mashable India, “You don’t mind. Bahut saare artists ko hum log leke aaye, aur humko bahut saare directors aur producers ne opportunity diya hai, toh waisa hi list mein rahenge. Aage kuch nahi bolte (One doesn’t mind. We’ve launched many artists, many directors and producers have given us opportunities, there’s a long list of such people. Let’s say no more).”

While Rashmika Mandanna told a section of media that South has item numbers’ comment and said that her statement was twisted as she was cut in between her answer. She further stated that there are some things that one person says in some context and then it is turned against them and then you say, ‘but that’s not what I meant’.

