SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, which was released last year, became a blockbuster in just a few weeks. It became one of the highest-grossing films in 2022. Now the film’s song Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song award at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

The Telugu movie is currently thought to be a major contender for nominations at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, which is also worth mentioning. Prior to that, Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show or The Last Film Show made history when it was officially shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars in 2023, making it the first Indian film to do so in 21 years.

Now SS Rajamouli spoke to the international publication Hollywood Reporter about RRR’s dream run at the Hollywood awards season so far (which includes the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director and a Best Original Song – Motion Picture Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu).

When asked about his reaction to RRR not being selected for Oscars 2023, SS Rajamouli said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Yeah, it is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood about why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened, and we should go forward with it. But I am happy because it (Chhello Show/ The Last Film Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it. Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance. But I don’t know how the committee (Film Federation of India), what are guidelines for the committee… I don’t know that and I can’t comment on that…”

The Last Film Show follows a cinema-obsessed boy Samay (Bhavin Rabari) in rural Gujarat as he moves forward to realise his dreams. The coming-of-age film is inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own childhood and his friendship with a local projectionist and was recently showcased at a special screening hosted by actor Priyanka Chopra in the US.

