Pathaan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (India): It looks like Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spread his magic all across the globe. The anticipation is massive since it marks his comeback after 4 long years as the lead actor. Everything seems to be working in favour so far, even the negative publicity! Scroll below as we update you on massive ticket sales that are making theatre owners jump with joy across the nation.

The advance booking for Pathaan has not officially started yet. But we informed you about a theatre in West Bengal yesterday that was listed on BookMyShow. Cinegoers could book tickets for 4 slots and all the shows are currently witnessing the ‘filling fast’ situation. Things are now getting exciting as shows across the country are now slowly getting listed on ticket booking platforms.

As per the latest updates, Pathaan is setting the advance booking on fire, even while there are 6 days to go! At the time this report has been written, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already earned 2 crores gross via online ticket sales. One can only imagine how earth-shattering the response will be, once the sales officially kickstart. It looks like Siddharth Anand truly has a blockbuster in the making.

Meanwhile, predictions around the Pathaan opening day are already being made. Trade experts claim that the action drama is eyeing a start of over 35 crores, which if happens, will revive Bollywood in a drastic way! The scenario overseas also looks promising with countries like UAE, Australia and Germany promising tremendous collections.

Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is scheduled for a 25th January release.

