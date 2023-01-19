James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has done it! Yes, the film has become the no.1 film in the post-Covid era by surpassing towering worldwide box office collections of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Also, it is now the 6th highest-grossing film of all time. As the magnum opus continues to fetch milestones, let’s take a look at its earnings till now!

Released on 16th December, Avatar: The Way Of Water recently completed one month in theatres and has managed to pull off a solid number on board. In yesterday’s update, we covered how the film crossed the mark of $1.9 billion and how James Cameron is just inches away from creating history by giving three $2 billion films at the worldwide box office.

Now, as per Deadline, Avatar 2 stands at a global collection of $1.928 billion and has surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.921 billion. It is now the highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era and the 6th highest-grossing film of all time. It’ll be soon crossing $2 billion and overtaking Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion) and Star Wars – The Force Awakens ($2.069 billion).

Meanwhile, as Avatar 2 gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron recently said it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance.

Cameron spoke with ‘Variety’ during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the Avatar sequel’s box office dominance.

“I’m thinking of it in the terms of we’re going back to theatres around the world. They’re even going back to theatres in China where they’re having this big Covid surge. We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this! We need to go to theatres’. Enough with the streaming already! I’m tired of sitting on my a*s,” Cameron quoted.

