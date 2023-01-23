With the rumour mills churning and Salman Khan’s latest cinematic offering having been the talk of the town for the past several months, the adulating fans of Salman Khan are in for a big pre-Eid treat towards the last week of this month. The makers of Salman Khan’s latest cinematic venture, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, are all set to treat the eagerly awaiting audiences with the teaser of the latest Bhai-flick.

The makers of the film will release the teaser alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in theatres all across the country on the 25th of January and will later be available on YouTube and other digital platforms.

The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have planned a unique approach for the unit launch which is “theatres first”, the motion units will be first launched on big screens in the theatres followed by digital.

Sharing a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan tweeted about the teaser release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pathaan shows, thus giving his fans, and the audiences in general, an early start to the celebrations.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

