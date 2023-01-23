Kartik Aaryan is one of the most successful and busiest actors currently in Bollywood. The actor has made a name for himself in the industry after delivering some power-packed performances. After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is flooded with projects.

Kartik enjoys an army of loyal fans and is adored by many. While he has mostly been in the news for his performances, the actor has made it to headlines for the wrong reasons as well. From his alleged breakup with Sara Ali Khan to his rift with Karan Johar, the actor has his own fair share of controversies. Just to take you down the memory, the actor was allegedly dropped from Dostana 2 and the reason was never out. Now, Kartik recently opened up on his ouster from Dharma Productions. Scroll below to read the details.

In a recent interview on the popular television show, Aap Ki Adaalat, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his exit from Dostana 2. The actor said, “This happens sometimes. I haven’t spoken about this before. I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my values too. When there is an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it.”

The actor was further asked about the allegations that he was dropped from the film because he demanded a hefty amount of fees, to which Kartik Aaryan was quick to respond, “This is like Chinese whispers, make a belief story. I have never left the film for money. I am very greedy, but in terms of the script not money.”

For the unversed, it was in 2019 when Karan Johar announced Dostana 2, the sequel to much–loved romantic comedy which came out in 2008 starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan. The follow-up initially had Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. However, later Kartik was dropped from the movie and the news went on to grab a lot of eyeballs.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Shehzada which will also stars Kriti Sanon in a lead role.

