Pathaan Box Office Advance Booking Day 1 (3 Days To Go): The anticipation is at its peak as the final countdown has begun for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screens after a hiatus of 4 long years. Everything seems to be working in our favour and ticket windows are bombarded! Huge demand has also introduced early morning shows. Scroll below as we give you the latest update on pre-booking sales.

It would be safe to say that the controversies around Pathaan have generated a sense of curiosity among cine-goers. Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone did not even need to go on field to promote their film across the country. Not only was it not required amongst the SRK mania, but it was also a smart choice to avoid further controversies.

Now, coming to the trade updates, Pathaan has a few more crores to its advance booking sales. The total collections now jump to 18 crores gross for day 1. These are only signs that prove Shah Rukh Khan is going to create earth-shattering records at the box office.

There is no denying that Pathaan may turn out to be the biggest non-holiday Bollywood. Trends are really strong and one can’t exactly predict the opening day for the film. Shah Rukh Khan fans may already start celebrating!

Now, with 3 more days to go, one expects some fantastic numbers coming in as the ticket sales usually pace up in the last couple of days.

