Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Shah Rukh Khan called him up late Saturday night. The actor expressed concern over his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ poster being burnt by some members of Bajrang Dal in Guwahati.

Sarma wrote on Twitter, “Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s the duty of the state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents.”

Sources close to the Chief Minister said that Shah Rukh Khan first texted Sarma and then called him. Khan sought Assam CM’s cooperation for the smooth release of his upcoming movie in the state. Sarma has assured the actor of maintaining law and order.

Notably, several members of the right-wing group created ruckus in the city’s LG Towers on Friday and forcibly pulled down posters promoting Khan’s next release ‘Pathaan‘. The Bajrang Dal has already threatened that they will not allow the release of the movie in Assam.

Reacting to this incident, Sarma on Saturday told reports here, “Who is Shah Rukh Khan. In Assam, we have many people having that name. I also don’t know anything about Pathaan. I don’t have time to enquire about these things.”

He also said, “If someone has done anything wrong, let the victims file a case and we shall take action. Also, Shah Rukh Khan did not call me to seek help in this regard.”

