Vivek Agnihotri happens to be one of the most renowned directors in the country. Over the years, he has delivered some major hits and created a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. While he is always in the news for his controversial takes on things, off late Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, the director has now taken to his Twitter account and shared an animated picture where Agnihotri has turned Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and the picture read ‘disruption’ in Bollywood as he tags The Kashmir Files along with The Delhi Files and The Tashkent Files donning a Jarvis suit. Scroll below to read the scoop.

TKF was released in 2022 and nobody expected it to be such a huge hit at the box office when other Bollywood films were struggling in theatres. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles and is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir and has become a topic of discussion in the country.

Now, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account and shared an animated picture where he can be seen donning Iron Man’s Jarvis suit and you can also see – The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files and in upcoming, The Delhi Files with a caption that read “Disruption. #Bollywood.”

For those of you who don’t know, Vivek Agnihotri’s next directorial is ‘The Delhi Files’. However, the director’s tweet didn’t go well with the netizens on Twitter who reacted to it there. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Sir yeh wali movie Sochi hai aapke liye 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IybXhoVxg7 — JAMES BOND OO7 🚩 (@AGENT___OO7) January 23, 2023

Yeh kangana ranaut ka male version nikal gaya… The only difference is that, she is an excellent actress'.. aur ek vaahiyat Director or insaan hai — Bonnie Plunkett (@Plunkett3Bonnie) January 23, 2023

Agnihotri everytime with his movies: pic.twitter.com/5dtoNynAQR — Jatin Chugh (@chugh_it) January 23, 2023

What are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri’s latest tweet donning Iron Man’s Jarvis suit? Tell us in the space below.

