Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot yesterday in an intimate affair at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala residence in the presence of their close friends and family. While their pictures are going crazy viral on social media, we will decoding Athiya’s beautiful wedding lehenga which was handmade and took approximately 10,000 hours to make. Shetty chose to wear a pink hued lehenga and skipped the clichéd red for her wedding with the cricketer. Let’s take a look at the details of her extraordinary wedding attire.

Sonam Kapoor also chose to wear Anamika for her wedding and started the trend basically. And one can never go wrong with chikankari. Athiya wore an intricate embroidered chikankari lehenga by the designer and had zardozi and jaali work on it.

The lehenga came with a matching plunging neckline choli with the same work while the dupatta was made of silk organza replete with intricate handiwork. Anamika Khanna in an interview with Vogue revealed that Athiya Shetty’s lehenga took over approximately 10,000 hours to make.

The colour of the lehenga is so pretty that one would never get bored with it. Not like you wear your wedding lehenga again and again but it’s better than clichéd bridal colours.

Athiya Shetty paired her bridal couture with a heavy polki choker set, earrings and maang tikka and wore minimalistic kaleere which complimented the entire look in a very subtle way. For makeup, the actress went with a precise nude look with matching hues on the winged eyes and lips with blushed cheeks and completed the look with a neat low bun with a middle parting and her dupatta attached to it.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Bookmark these sunkissed pictures if you’re getting married anytime soon. And brides-to-be can take inspiration from Athiya Shetty’s minimalistic glam and extraordinary lehenga.

