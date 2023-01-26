Britney Spears, often referred to as the Princess of Pop, is one of the most popular singers in the International music industry. She has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists. She has a massive fan following throughout the world.

More than her songs, however, the pop star has been in the news for her conservatorship, which was a widely publicized trial that resulted in the establishment of the #FreeBritney movement. Following her public testimony in which she accused her management team and family of abuse, the conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Britney Spears has a dedicated fan base that often supports her and even raises concerns over her behaviour on social media. Now in the latest development, her fans were alarmed when the pop star deleted her Instagram account. Her fans began to cook up various theories and became concerned for her safety, to the point where they called the police to come to her house to check on her.

Even though this is not the first time Britney has deleted her Instagram account, her fans are concerned because they believe she is in danger of hurting herself. That’s why they called the cops to see if she was all right. However, the authorities assured that there was no reason to believe Spears was in danger. It is also worth pointing out that they did not specify whether they spoke to Britney directly or if someone else assured them she was fine, as per TMZ reports.

Britney Spears’ erratic behaviour in recent months, culminating in a debacle at a Los Angeles restaurant a few days ago, has led millions of her fan base to assume that the Toxic singer is afflicted with a mental illness.

For more updates on Hollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Avengers’ ‘Gamora’ Zoe Saldana Is Stronger Than Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America? ‘Nebula’ Karen Gillan Once Said “She’s A Master”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News