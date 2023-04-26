Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood. Be it her glowing skin, chic fashion sense or brilliant acting skills, Kat sure knows how to grab headlines every now and then. And today, we bring you a secret behind her flawless skin that often makes us think about what it is that she uses on the face to get this unrealistic glow. The actress has her own makeup brand ‘Kay Beauty’ worth crores but swears by these ingredients from her kitchen to get that perfect skin. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina is hugely popular among the fans, with over 72 million followers on Instagram. She’s married to actor Vicky Kaushal and often gives fans a glimpse of their marital life on the photo-sharing site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her skin, Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. While her makeup brand ‘Kay Beauty’s is worth crores and her fans love the products like crazy, she still swears by kitchen ingredients to get that glowing skin.

In an interview with Quint once, Katrina Kaif mentioned using oatmeal face packs and that she loves honey. The actress said, “I like those honey and oatmeal face packs. I think they actually work. You can look online and get a lot of great formulas, recipes, and, you know, very basic products, and it does actually work.”

In the same interaction, Kat also gave a tip that she follows in her own skincare regime before applying makeup and said, “Wash your face with a face wash and then use a very natural cream which balances the skin’s pH levels.”

Now that you’ve Katrina Kaif’s glowing skin secret, what are you waiting for? Go try it ASAP, and let us know your views in the comments below.

Must Read: ‘Barbie’ Margot Robbie In A Deep Neck Pink Co-Ord Set Flaunting Her Long S*xy Legs With Her On-Screen ‘Ken’ Ryan Gosling Look Like A Tempting Treat No One Would Be Able To Resist!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News