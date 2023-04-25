



Bella Hadid is that one model who promotes body positivity by embracing her curves and flaws. She is extremely comfortable in her skin and proves that time and again by posing in bold outfits with revealing silhouettes. While the supermodel has been a part of partially n*de photoshoots several times, her old picture in a similar setting has grabbed our attention for a special reason. Scroll on for more details.

The supermodel flaunted her dark brown hair for almost her entire career. Apparently, it was her conscious decision to look different from her sister, Gigi Hadid, who had blonde manes. But in 2022, Bella surprised everyone by donning golden-blonde hair that looked phenomenal on her. Interestingly, in the picture we’re obsessing over, Bella has neither brown nor blonde tresses but red!

In 2020, Bella Hadid posed for the luxury brand Chrome Hearts and flaunted their stunning red boots. To match the boots, the model wore a wig in the same hue and, believe it or not, she carried it better than Disney’s Ariel herself. The main highlight of the picture was that Bella took quite a risky bet by posing partially n*de for the shoot. While she covered her one b**b with her hand, it seems that the other n*pple was blurred out via editing.

Take A Look:

Bella Hadid shared the picture on her Instagram handle and gained around 2 million likes. While she went br*less on the upper half, she wore beige panty thongs that blended well in the picture. She accessorised her look by adding an interlocked golden neckpiece.

We have to give it to the crew behind the photoshoot and Bella herself, who managed to give all the attention to the brand’s footwear despite the model being partially n*ked. The knee-high boots had geometrical prints on the top and sky-high heels. For the makeup, the supermodel kept her base minimal and went for nude lips and soft eyes.

Well, one thing is for sure Bella Hadid can carry any hairstyle in any colour – from blonde like her sister Gigi Hadid to red like Ariel!

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

