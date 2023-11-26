Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, is enjoying a massive pre-release buzz. Advance booking officially commences today on BookMyShow and other online platforms. And there’s already an enormous surge in box office collection. Scroll below for exciting updates!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is coming with another intense film. Previously, he entertained fans in the Hindi belt with Kabir Singh, a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film sparked controversy over misogyny but turned out to be a super-duper hit affair at the box office. It earned 278.24 crores in its lifetime. Ranbir Kapoor’s film is expected to go way past that milestone!

Animal Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Updates

Earlier, advance booking was available only in certain parts of Hyderabad in Hindi as well as Telugu language. But Animal is now available for pre-sales from today, and there’s been a surge of 84% in collections. As per the latest box office updates flowing in, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial added 3.53 crores gross (excluding blocked seats).

Yesterday, about 62 lakhs were collected via advance booking. This remains an enormous jump and proof of the mammoth collections Animal is going to garner at the box office. About 1.12 lakhs+ tickets have been sold (update as of 7 AM today). With five more days to go, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer could end up achieving some record-breaking numbers in pre-sales.

About Animal

Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra, among others, in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on 1st December 2023. With such a favorable response, it will steal the thunder of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which is currently running in theatres and aiming for the 300 crore club.

There also have been a lot of rumors about Sandeep Reddy Vanga creating his universe. After Animal, he will be moving on to Spirit with Prabhas. During one of the recent press conferences, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his wish to be a part of Spirit. Is this a hint towards a universe in the making? We have previously seen Lokesh Kanagaraj create Lokesh Cinematic Universe and deliver the highest-earning Tamil film of 2023 at the box office. Will SRV take a similar route? Only time will tell.

