Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has exactly six days to collect moolah. Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is already roaring loud with fantastic advance booking collections. YRF’s spy film needs to buckle up and improve its pace in order to enter the 300 crore club. Scroll below to know the current situation with early trends updates on day 14.

Unfortunately, the buzz around the Tiger threequel died down sooner than one expected. Salman Khan has returned as the RAW agent Avinash “Tiger” Singh Rathore. His sizzling pairing with Katrina Kaif and battle with Emraan Hashmi is here for the world to see, but unfortunately, the initial response spoiled the party.

Tiger 3 at the box office

Tiger 3 received mixed response on its opening day, and the advance booking collections gradually witnessed a drop with each passing day. It has managed to make total earnings of 257.50 crores* so far. As far as second Saturday is concerned, Salman Khan’s film managed to rake in decent numbers.

As per the early trends flowing in, Tiger 3 has added another 6-6.5 crores to its box office collection on day 14. Ideally, the numbers should have been higher on the weekend. But given the pace this Maneesh Sharma directorial is running, these earnings are quite good.

The total collections would land somewhere between 263-263.50 crores. The chase currently is towards the 275 crore mark. Tiger 3 should ideally be able to cross that mark by Monday, while earlier it was expected to achieve that milestone by the end of this weekend. And from there, whatever it adds on will be considered a bonus.

About Tiger 3

Apart from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 also stars Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, and Riddhi Dogra, among others, in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan marks his cameo appearance as Pathaan alongside Hrithik Roshan, who is seen in the role of Kabir from War.

The action-thriller is the fifth installment in the YRF spy universe. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan have all been successful outings previously. Tiger 3 may break that streak, as it would end up being an average affair at the box office at best.

The film was released on 12th November 2023 on the occasion of Laxmi Poojan. It is available in IMAX, 2DX, and other premium formats.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Salman Khan Vs Katrina Kaif’s Box Office Battle: Tiger 3’s Zoya Beats The Khan Superstar By 28.68% Higher Success Ratio – Only 9 Flops In Her Entire Career Against Bhaijaan’s 36 Disasters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News