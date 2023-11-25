In Sandeep Reddy Vanga, we trust! Animal trailer was launched on Thursday and is still trending at #1 on YouTube. After Kabir Singh‘s blockbuster success, Ranbir Kapoor is the next muse of the ace filmmaker. And it looks like there’s a blockbuster in the making with a mammoth box office collection. Scroll below for advance booking updates for day 1.

Animal is scheduled to release on 1st December 2023. The action-thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. The pre-release hype is massive, and it is sure to steal maximum screens from Salman Khan led Tiger 3.

Animal Advance Booking Collections Day 1

As far as advance booking collections of Animal is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor starrer has added 62 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats). The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has already witnessed a jump of 69% from yesterday’s earnings of 19 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats). It is to be noted that only limited shows are currently available for pre-bookings on BookMyShow and other online platforms.

Over 23,000 tickets have already been sold, with many shows already hitting the ‘fast-filling’ status. Full-fledged advance booking for Animal will begin on 26th November, and we’re sure the response will be jaw-dropping!

Animal Trailer Response

Meanwhile, Animal trailer has clocked 71 million views in less than 24 hours. And with that, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer has turned out to be the third most-watched trailer in the history of Indian cinema. It has left behind biggies, including RRR, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saaho, and Jawan (Prevue).

The throne is conquered by KGF: Chapter 2 (105 million) and is followed by Adipurush (74 million).

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is on his way to achieving his second success in 2023. He previously entertained fans with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady, was directed by Luv Ranjan and made a lifetime box office collection of 146 crores.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on the other hand, has delivered back-to-back successes with Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. He is known for his unconventional modern-day storytelling, and clearly, even Animal has all the elements for mass appeal.

