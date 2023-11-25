Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has now slowed down at the Indian box office, and this is probably the last weekend to put on a decent show. During the next weekend, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will be arriving like a boss and is expected to storm theatres and take away maximum screens. Keep reading to know more!

Failed to live up to expectations

As the film marked the 5th film in YRF’s Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, expectations were sky-high. However, the film underperformed in a big way and won’t surpass the lifetime of even War and Salman’s own Tiger Zinda Hai. Still, it had to try to reach that respectable number, but even that won’t happen now.

Before its release, Tiger 3 was considered a competition to the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and was touted to be the next all-time blockbuster of Bollywood in 2023 after Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan. In reality, the numbers are not at all impressive, and several reasons are being pitched behind such an underwhelming run.

Tiger 3’s performance on day 13

On day 13, Tiger 3 suffered a considerable loss of screen across the country due to the release of Farrey, Napoleon, and other films, and that is impacting the film. After the advance booking of below 1 crore, the biggie couldn’t pick up much throughout the day as the collection in the range of 3-3.90 crores has been recorded at the Indian box office, taking the overall collection to 257.50-258.40 crores.

Getting below the 4 crore mark is disappointing, and Tiger 3 must show a healthy jump today to reach a respectable lifetime. Tomorrow, night occupancies will take a hit, so everything depends on how much the Salman Khan starrer grows today.

No entry in the 300 crore club

One thing is clear: Tiger 3 won’t enter the 300 crore club at the Indian box office as this is the last weekend to elevate the numbers. Next weekend, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is arriving, and considering its immense hype on the ground level, it will destroy every other film standing in front of it, at least during the opening week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

