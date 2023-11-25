It would be safe to say that Vikrant Massey is an underdog in Bollywood. Whether it is Haseen Dillruba, Love Hostel, or A Death In The Gunj, he’s blessed us with some eccentric roles. His latest release, 12th Fail, has turned out to be a massive box office success. And it has left behind biggies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, Leo (Hindi) in the list of most profitable films of 2023. Read more details below!

A biographical film based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, 12th Fail, hit the theatres on 27th October 2023. It has completed over a month at the ticket windows and made total earnings of 45.10 crores so far. Well, that may sound little, but not when compared to its budget of only 20 crores.

Hit Verdict & Returns Of 12th Fail

12th Fail is yet another example of how low-budget films turn out to be bigger successes in Bollywood. We’ve previously seen the trend with The Kashmir Files, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and The Kerala Story, among others. Vikrant Massey led film has raked in profits of 25.10 crores, which is about 125.50% of returns on investment. With that, not only has the film attained the ‘hit’ verdict at the box office, but left behind many biggies in the most profitable films of 2023.

12th Fail is now the 7th most profitable film of 2023. It has surpassed Pathaan (117.28%), Leo (Hindi) with 114.73%, Jawan (113.47%), and Fukrey (112.31%), respectively.

Other Most Profitable Films Of 2023

The most profitable list of 2023 is toppled by The Kerala Story which is a super-duper hit with 694.23%, followed by Gadar 2 with 600.66%. Hollywood biggies like Oppenheimer, Fast X, and Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part 1 are also a part of the list. Take a look at it here.

Meanwhile, 12th Fail is currently enjoying a smooth run at the box office. It is now eyeing the 60 crore mark. It is to be noted that Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial has emerged as a success despite Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 storm hitting the box office. However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is arriving at the box office on 1st December 2023. It is to be seen whether Vikrant Massey’s film will wrap up or continue its streak of success.

About 12th Fail

12th Fail also stars Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles. It is based on Anurag Pathak’s book on Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an Indian Police Service Officer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Animal Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (6 Days To Go): Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Roars With 69% Jump, Over 23,000 Tickets Already Sold; It’s A Blockbuster In The Making!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News