It was 33 years ago that Hindi Cinema saw an absolute beauty in a love triangle featuring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. The film created a milestone at the box office. Directed by Lawrence D’Souza, the film was released on August 31, 1991, and it crushed the most talked about film of that year at the box office – Saudagar by Subhash Ghai!

Saajan Box Office – HGOTY 1991!

The film was the highest-grossing film of 1991, and it surpassed Hum, which stood at number 2 with a collection of 9.50 crore. Saudagar ended up being the third highest-grossing film of 1991, collecting 9 crore at the box office!

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were parallel leads in the film, and both loved Madhuri Dixit. However, many did not know that Sanju Baba was not the first choice for the film. The OG cast for the romantic drama had Salman and Aamir Khan, but Mr. Pefectionist could not connect with Saagar’s character.

Saajan – Starcast Salary

Salman Khan was the least paid among the three lead actors. While he was paid 11 lakh for the film, Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit were paid 12 lakh each. In total, 22% of the film’s budget went to the starcast of the film.

Budget, Collection & Profit

While 35 lakh were spent on the paychecks of Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt, the film was made on a budget of 1.58 crore. It opened at the box office with a collection of 10 lakh on day 1. But the film earned 10 crore net in India in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 532.91%. Probably the highest profit made by a Sanjay Dutt film.

Saajan Worldwide Box Office Collection

While Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain Tumko Sanam, a song from the film, turned into a chartbuster, the film went on to become a musical blockbuster, earning 18 crore worldwide!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dhoom Box Office: Salman Khan’s Fee Was 27% Of The Total Budget, Aditya Chopra Spent That Money On Bikes Milking Huge 195.45% Profit – Decoding Stats!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News