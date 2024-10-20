Bigg Boss 18 is keeping the audience thoroughly entertained. The drama in the house is getting intense, making the show more interesting with each passing episode. The competition has now evicted its first contestant. Unlike the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, where there was no elimination, one famous female housemate has been shown the door this weekend. The eviction process was shot on Friday night and might be telecast on Sunday.

Hema Sharma Becomes the First Contestant to Get Evicted from Bigg Boss 18

According to reports, Hema Sharma, known by her internet fame Viral Bhabi, has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18. She received the fewest votes among the nominated contestants. This week, 10 houseguests, including Hema, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Shrutika Arjun, and Rajat Dalal, were nominated for eviction

Hema is a social media sensation whose dance videos went viral online. She further shot to fame for helping the underprivileged. In the show, she became the first contestant to be sent to jail along with Tajinder Singh Bagga on the first day. She grabbed significant limelight while in jail by constantly arguing with Bigg Boss for her release.

However, her game seemed to suffer once she came out of jail. In the previous week, the whole narrative shifted to Avinash not providing rations for the house, and Hema was rarely seen active in the show. She did, however, have an outburst in Friday’s episode and once again grabbed eyeballs, but it was too late as the voting process was already over.

Meanwhile, this week’s safe contestants included Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, and Eisha Singh. Though Hema is the first contestant to be evicted, the show had already seen an exit last week as Gunaratna Sadavarte was called out of the house for his court hearing. It is not yet confirmed whether and when he will return to the show.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18’s Highest Paid Contestant Has A 53% Lesser Salary Than Season 17’s Finalist Ankita Lokhande – Can You Guess, Who’s It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News