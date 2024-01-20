The show Pawn Stars is a famous American reality television series about the daily operations of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which was established in 1989. It was initially run by Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison, his son Rick Harrison, and other family members. The family met with a tragedy as they learned about Rick’s son Adam’s passing, reportedly due to an overdose. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, Rick has three sons: Corey, Jake, and Adam. However, Adam often maintained a low profile. Corey and his childhood friend appear in the popular series, but Adam allegedly stayed away from the humdrum. It is one of the highest-rated series on the History Channel network and is filmed in Nevada’s Las Vegas. Leftfield Pictures produced the reality series.

On Friday, TMZ reported that Rick Harrison’s son, Adam Harrison, died of an overdose. The Pawn Stars frontrunner’s son was 39 years old. The Harrison family issued a statement that read, “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.” The report also revealed that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating Adam’s death.

Unlike Rick Harrison’s other family members, Adam did not appear on the Pawn Stars’ Instagram handle. The media outlet claimed that Adam previously helped the Harrisons at the pawnshop but then stepped away. Rick posted a picture of him with Adam on his Instagram handle and wrote, “You will always be in my heart! I love you, Adam,” with a broken heart emoji.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison)



More About Adam Harrison –

Adam Harrison was the younger brother of Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison. Rick had Adam and Corey with his ex-wife Kim. After separating from Kim, Rick married Tracy and welcomed their kid, Jake.

More About Pawn Stars –

Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison started the pawn shop with son Rick in 1989. The series began to air on the History Channel in 2009 and has about 20 seasons. In 2018, Richard died at 77. After his father’s death, Rick’s mother, Joanne Harrison, sued him over family assets and the ownership of their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. As per reports, Joanne inherited a 49% share of the shop, but Rick didn’t provide her with complete documentation of the business’s finances. Rick’s mother even filed a restraining order against him to reportedly prevent him from selling off family assets.

