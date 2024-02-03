There’s a lot of buzz around Bridgerton Season 3, which is set to hit Netflix in two parts in May and June, respectively. The upcoming series will revolve around Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). But many of your favorite characters, including Phoebe Dynevor, are not returning for the third part of the historical fiction romance. Scroll below for all the details!

Bridgerton is based on the book series by Julia Quinn. It is set in London’s social season in the early 1800s when suitors were launched in the society. The first season explored Daphne and Simon’s crackling chemistry (played by Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean-Page). The second revolved around Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and the upcoming season will determine whether friends Colin and Penelope will finally explore a romantic relationship.

Fans will be heartbroken to hear some of their favorite characters will not return for Bridgerton Season 3. Take a look at it below:

Charithra Chandran aka Edwina Sharma

Charithra Chandran plays the role of Simone Ashley, aka Kate’s younger sister. She faced a brutal heartbreak in Season 2 when she was almost married to Anthony Bridgerton until she realized he was in love with her sister.

There were hopes that she would meet the Prince in Bridgerton Season 3 and that there could be a possible connection. However, Charithra Chandran, in an interview with Indian Express in August 2022, confirmed that she will not return for the upcoming season. Instead, she is working on another project.

Ruby Barker aka Marina

Marina played a pivotal role in Colin’s character arc. However, it is to be noted that she was only in a supporting role and did not have much screen time. There is also nothing much mentioned about her in Julia Quinn’s book series. This means there are little to no chances that Ruby Barker will be reuniting with her Bridgerton co-stars for the next season.

Calam Lynch aka Theo Sharpe

We witnessed the end of Eloise Bridgerton’s romance with Theo Sharpe in Season 2. Given that he’s from the working class, seeing their love story shape up would be interesting. Unfortunately, there has been no confirmation of his return yet.

Rege Jean-Page as Simon Basset

London’s most eligible bachelor and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, settled with his love, Daphne, in Season 1. Given that each season revolves around different Bridgeton family members, he had no possible character development. Rege-Jean Page did not return for Season 2 and will also not be seen in Bridgerton Season 3.

Phoebe Dynevor aka Daphne Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor rose to immense fame with his portrayal as Daphne. She was a part of Season 2, although in a very limited role.

In an interview with Screenrant, Phoebe confirmed that she has bid goodbye to the Netflix series and will not be back for Bridgerton Season 3. She said, “I’m sadly not in Season 3. Potentially in the future, but yea, I’m just excited to watch Season 3 as a viewer.”

Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts. Part 1 will premiere on Netflix on May 6, 2024, and Part 2 will be released on June 13, 2024.

