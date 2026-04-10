2026’s Top Romantic Films So Far

Multiple romantic films released in 2026 have attracted moviegoers to theaters in notable numbers. For instance, the year’s top-grossing romance, Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, has earned $239.5 million worldwide, followed by Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him, which has grossed $80.4 million so far. The recently released film The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, has already collected $26.2 million globally according to Box Office Mojo.

Now that the romantic comedy film You, Me & Tuscany, starring Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page in the lead roles, has been released in U.S. theaters, it will be interesting to see where it finally lands among its 2026 counterparts. This brings us to another interesting question: what’s the worldwide total the film needs to reach to surpass the highest-grossing films of its lead stars? Keep reading to find out.

Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page’s Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

The highest-grossing film that featured Halle Bailey in a leading or significant role is Disney’s 2023 musical fantasy The Little Mermaid. On the other hand, Regé-Jean Page’s top-grossing title is the 2023 fantasy heist comedy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Let’s take a look at what these two films earned at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Little Mermaid (2023): $569.6 million

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023): $205.5 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that for You, Me & Tuscany needs to earn $569.6 million to outgross Halle Bailey’s top-grossing film and $205.5 million to surpass Regé-Jean Page’s highest-grossing release. According to recent industry estimates from Box Office Pro, You, Me & Tuscany is tracking to earn between $8 million and $12 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

In comparison, The Little Mermaid opened to $95.6 million in North America, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves delivered a $37.2 million domestic debut. Based on these figures and the current theatrical landscape, it seems unlikely that You, Me & Tuscany will outgross the two films worldwide.

That said, if the romantic comedy maintains strong holds in the coming weeks, it could potentially challenge the domestic totals of Reminders of Him and The Drama. However, the final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s You, Me & Tuscany All About?

The film follows Anna (Halle Bailey), a young woman in her twenties who has given up on her dream of becoming a chef. When she suddenly loses both her job and a place to stay, she decides to travel to Tuscany. Things take a chaotic turn when she crashes at an empty Italian villa and finds unexpected romance that could change her life.

You, Me & Tuscany – Trailer

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