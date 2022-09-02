Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) is the first clean hit of 2022 after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. There have been multiple film releases since the superb success of the Kartik Aaryan starrer and only JugJugg Jeeyo has emerged as a success post that. Between then and now, all that one has seen is one disaster after another, so much so that a flop looks like a relief. In the midst of this all, Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) has come out of nowhere and emerged as a hit.

Advertisement

The film has collected 26 crores* so far and in terms of absolute numbers, it is still decent, not great. However one has to look at it from the ROI perspective and in that aspect it has done what no other film in history as ever before. It has been mentioned many times but the record is such that it’s worthy enough to be repeated and that’s that this is a film which started with an opening day of 7 lakhs by releasing at a handful of shows across the country and today it is finding the most screenings for itself in the fourth week.

Advertisement

To think of it, there is practically no other Hindi film in the running today due to zero releases and it would be Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) which would enjoy the best showcasing and in turn the most moolah. The collections would still be in the range of 4-4.50 crores at best, but when most releases are not even managing a two week run for themselves, here is this film which would have an uninterrupted showcasing in the fourth week; and in the process go past 30 crores lifetime!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Cobra Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Off To A Good Start, Surpasses RRR In Tamil Nadu

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram