Dhanush has made a smashing box office comeback with his latest release Thiruchitrambalam. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Not just in India but even in overseas, the film has done well and has joined Kollywood hits like Don and Vikram by hitting the 100 crore mark globally.

Helmed by Mithran R Jawahar, the film is a romantic drama. It started off on a good note and then remained super-steady after a healthy weekend. As of now, it has completed a theatrical run of 14 days and is already running in huge profits for the makers with a budget reportedly being just 30 crores.

Speaking about the latest box office collections, Thiruchitrambalam has crossed the 100 crore mark with the grand total standing at 102 crores*. The release of Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra will surely affect its run but numbers would be coming in, though on a slightly lower level. Nonetheless, it has now joined the list with recent hits like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan’s Don to go past the 100 crore mark globally for Kollywood in 2022.

Thiruchitrambalam has reportedly emerged as Dhanush’s top-grossing film overseas. In international circuits, it has made over 20 crores, with Malaysia, the Gulf nations and North America leading the pack.

Meanwhile, not just the audience but even celebs are in awe of Dhanush’s latest release. Both Prabhu Deva and Suryah, who have directed blockbusters and delivered superhits as actors, took to Twitter to shower praise on the film recently. Both of them took to Twitter to shower praises on the film.

