As we near the release day of Brahmastra, some exciting predictions have started coming out from all over. While it is a contender to beat Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to become the biggest post-pandemic opener for Bollywood, some are even making a prediction as big as it could go past Baahubali 2’s Hindi opening day. Such predictions look just too much in present conditions, so we have sorted out a list of box office feats which is quite practical.

At present, even though the advance booking looks really good for Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, things aren’t totally in favour of Bollywood. There’s still a boycott trend on Twitter and some people are getting influenced by it. So predicting Brahmastra to score at Baahubali 2, RRR or KGF Chapter 2 level is quite impractical as of now. But yes, there are some figures which could be surpassed if the verdict comes out in the film’s favour.

Sooryavanshi’s opening day – Just a while ago we reported that Brahmastra has gone past Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in advance booking. It’s now confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor’s film will be taking the best start for Bollywood in 2022. Now, the new challenge standing in front is beating Sooryavanshi’s 26.29 crores and taking the best start for Bollywood in the post-pandemic era. Even though it’s a task, it is achievable if word-of-mouth turns out to be good after the first day first shows, with higher ticket rates playing a key role.

Tanhaji lifetime – Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji had earned a humongous 279.50 crores at the box office. It was released before the Covid pandemic and the number is yet to be surpassed. We just hope Brahmastra manages to topple this collection and prove that Bollywood is still in the game of scoring high.

Sanju lifetime – Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback after blockbuster Sanju was Shamshera and we all know it badly it tanked. With one such disastrous film, many are pointing fingers at Ranbir’s credibility as a crowd puller. We just hope Ranbir makes a smashing return at the box office by surpassing Sanju’s 341.22 crores and delivering his highest-grossing film.

Dangal lifetime – Bollywood’s peak score is stuck at 387.39 crores, which was made by Aamir Khan’s Dangal in 2016. It’s been so many years but no Bollywood film has managed to cross it. With Brahmastra having all that needs to be a box office monster, we wish it goes past that number and breaks the jinx.

Let’s wait till 9th September to see if Brahmastra hits the right chord with the audience. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi!

