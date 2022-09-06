From hailing from a small town in Dehradun to now having a prominent place in the hearts of millions across the globe, Jubin Nautiyal has come a long way. The chartbuster singer – who auditioned for X Factor India in 2011, recently interacted with us while chatting about his latest single Meethi Meethi, music in general and lots more.

While exclusive talking to Koimoi recently, we asked about his views on whether reality shows offer aspiring artists a better platform to make a career or if social media plays a bigger part in it today. Read on to know what he had to say.

Sharing his views on the same, Jubin Nautiyal said, “Ek waqt tha jab reality shows bhi nahi the aur social media bhi nahi tha. Uss waqt, hum jaise chote shehero se aane wale logo ke andaar na himmat hoti thi na gharwalo ka support hota tha, ki jao, Mumbai jao aur sangeet karo, ya acting karo. It used to look like a different world and we could only enjoy it from the outside”

Jubin Nautiyal continued, “But now, because of reality shows, because of social media, people like us can dream – to step out of our (small) cities into this insanity and create so much music. Who though that I would sing for so many creative artists. Who thought ki these voices are going to come from these little places and… It’s unheard of, it’s unthought of.”

Sharing a message he has for all artist, Jubin Nautiyal said, “Har artist se mai yeh kehna chaunga ki aap talent pe kaam kariye, woh talent kaha jayega uspe kaam mat kariye – woh apke haath mein nahi hai. Aap sirf apne talent ko mane, baki sare cheeze platforms hai – yeh aapko artist bana nahi sakte, yeh aapko ghira nahi sakte. Yeh aapko sirf platform denge jaha aapko perform karna hai. Aapko jake apna talent dhikhana hai.”

He continued, “So rather than working on getting on the show, you should work on what you will do on the show when you get that platform. That platform can come from anywhere – it can come from social media, it can come from reality shows, it can come from that 1-second moment that happened with your friend in the car that you just did and next the whole country is enjoying it.”

