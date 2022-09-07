The Jhakaas actor has been amazing us with all his versatile roles and we are certainly head over heels with all of them. Revisiting his heroic role in Nayak: The Real Hero and the thrill that the film gave us, we were able to witness a never-like-before political thriller. With some impeccable acting by Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri, we saw Bollywood’s most admirable hero-villain pair. The movie won many accolades along with hearts. From S Shankar’s perfect direction to A.R Rahman’s melodious music score, the movie has given us some distinct notes to hum on.

Nayak: The Real Hero is based on a politically set background and portrays the unusual depiction of Anil Kapoor becoming a one-day Chief Minister. Anil Kapoor (Shivaji Rao) and Amrish Puri (Balraj Chauhan) play their roles perfectly. Anil Kapoor’s role also revolves around his love interest Rani Mukherjee (Manjari) amidst his struggles to step out of the political niche to enjoy a common-man peaceful life.

Anil Kapoor starrer thriller set around the background of some foot-tapping music still comes fresh in the mind. A. R Rahman’s musical score takes us with joy and we still can’t get over the masterpieces.