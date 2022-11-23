After receiving a cute proposal from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated their union with a ceremony. A couple of days back, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan hosted a small get-together that saw his darling daughter Ira exchanging rings with boyfriend Nupur in presence of their family and close buddies. The lovely occasion saw the actor’s ex-wife Kiran Rao with their son Azad Khan along with Imran Khan, and close friend Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.

On the big day, the star daughter was seen wearing a red strapless dress with deep cleavage while pairing it with minimal accessories. Her boyfriend complemented her with a black tuxedo suit.

Now a day later, Ira Khan took to social media to share the happy moments of her life with fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared a cute video that saw Ira and Nupur exchanging rings along with a long note in the caption box. While the blessings and congratulatory messages continue to pour in on the new couple, Aamir Khan’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh reacted in the most adorable manner.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared Ira Khan’s video on her Insta story and called them ‘Awkward log’. She wrote in her story, “Ayeeee cuties… Kya awkward log ho (what awkward people you are) @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira.” Addressing the same, Ira re-shared the story on her Insta and wrote, “It’s true but we’re cute in our awkwardness,” while Nupur Shikhare wrote, “Haan woh toh hai. Par kya Mazza aaya.”

Meanwhile, Iran Khan wrote alongside the video, “This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people’s parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome.”

“Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all. The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously. P.S. Instagram only allows me to tag 20 people. There were many more,” adding further.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Fatima’s message for them? Do let us know.

