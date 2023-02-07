Around 17 guests have arrived so far from Sidharth Malhotra’s family to attend his wedding to Kiara Advani.

Sidharth came with his father Sunil Malhotra, mother Rima Malhotra, brother Harshad Malhotra and others at around 8 p.m. on February 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On February 6, his uncle Jaideep Bhalla, aunt Eraseli, grandmother Harcharan Bhalla, niece Avani, aunt Ambika Hora, uncle Ashok Hora, cousins Rohan Malhotra, Momina Noor, Ishita Bhardwaj, Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Arjun Hora, Arjun’s wife Zoya Hora, nephew Adhiraj Malhotra arrived at the wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra’s grandmother told media that she is very excited and happy. Delhi boy Sidharth’s guest list is longer than Kiara’s. It includes his mother’s friends as well. These guests have come from Delhi and Punjab.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s common friend Karan Johar was on the list from both sides. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, film producers Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty and many others will attend the wedding.

10 people have come from Kiara’s family so far. These include her father Jagdeep Advani, mother Genevieve Advani, Ishaan Advani and grandmother. Her brother Mishal Advani came on Sunday evening. Apart from this, aunt Sumita Advani, uncle Harish Advani, grandmother Valerie Advani, aunt Shaheen Agarwal, relatives Ishita Advani, Karma Vivaan arrived on February 5.

Kiara Advani’s guest list at the wedding includes people from Bollywood as well as business families. The most special is her childhood friend Isha Ambani. Isha and her husband had reached Jaisalmer airport by their private charter at around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Apart from this, Kiara’s Bollywood friend Shahid Kapoor came with his wife Meera and Karan Johar on Sunday morning. Actress Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, businesswoman Jeba Kohli, and actor Ishaan Chandok will also attend the wedding.

The event management company has called a team of waiters from Mumbai and Delhi to maintain the privacy of the wedding. Local people are not engaged for any work in marriage for the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

A team of around 500 waiters has been delpoyed, of which 200 are from Mumbai. The dress code of white pants and shirt and turban on the head has been decided for the waiters. The event management will be assisted by the hotel staff.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Slammed People For Telling Her “You’ve Got B*lls” & Said “, “Why B*lls Are Easy To Say & Not V*ginas?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News