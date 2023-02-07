Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently in Jaisalmer where the two will tie the knot. The couple hasn’t confirmed the good news yet but both the stars along with their close friends and family are at the venue and getting them married as we write this. While the first official pictures of the couple are awaited, we’ve now learned that Sid’s father fell ill. You heard that correct! Scroll below to read the scoop.

The couple met on the sets of Shershaah and have been dating each other ever since but haven’t confirmed their relationship. Kiara however almost confirmed her relationship with Sidharth when she appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Their fans have been desperately waiting for this with bated breath and it has finally now come true.

Now coming back to the topic, according to a report in Zoom Entertainment, Sidharth Malhotra’s father fell ill during the sangeet ceremony. The star father’s sudden health condition created a panic situation when he started vomiting. The women in Sid’s family reportedly started crying and everyone was shocked upon actor’s father’s health condition all of a sudden.

However the situation came under control within a few hours after a doctor was called in for help. Later, Sidharth Malhotra’s father was sent to his room. Within no time, he became alright and enjoyed the sangeet with rest of the family members and friends. Reportedly Sid and Kiara Advani’s sangeet lasted till the wee hours in the morning.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are supposedly tying the knot today and we’re all awaiting their official wedding pictures along with their fans across the globe.

The couple will reportedly be sharing the official pictures on Instagram and like everyone else we’re also very excited and looking forward to their sun-kissed pictures anytime soon now!

What are your thoughts on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pushing their wedding by a day? Tell us in the space below.

