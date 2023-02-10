After a disappointing 2022, Akshay Kumar has high hopes for 2023 as he has an interesting line-up of films. After facing back-to-back debacles in his films like Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan, the actor is now gearing up for some interesting projects. Currently, he’s gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Selfiee where he’ll be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi. However, he’s also busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The film which also stars Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and others is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. Now here’s an interesting update about the film’s upcoming sequence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Akshay Kumar seems to be taking some inspiration from Salman Khan for his upcoming film BMCM so much so that he’s likely to be seen following Dabangg Khan’s footsteps. Recently, Akki’s one of the biggest fan pages took to Twitter to make a mega reveal about his action sequence in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

As per the fan page’s Tweet, Akshay Kumar will go Salman Khan’s way and drop his shirt to show off his chiselled physique. Yes, you heard that right! The Tweet reads, “Akshay sir has completed a shirtless action sequence in recent schedule of #BMCM in Mumbai. We’ll see the same physique out of him what we have seen in #KudiyeeNiTeri song video. @aliabbaszafar is bringing the best out of Bade Miyan.”

Akshay sir has completed a shirtless action sequence in recent schedule of #BMCM in Mumbai. We'll see the same physique out of him what we have seen in #KudiyeeNiTeri song video. @aliabbaszafar is bringing the best out of Bade Miyan 🔥🔥. — Akshay Kumar 24×7 (@Akkistaan) February 10, 2023

Woah! Isn’t that exciting?

Well, Salman Khan is known for removing his shirt on the big screens setting screens while flaunting his perfectly toned abs.

On the work front, after Sefliee and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar will later be seen in OMG 2 followed by Remake of Soorarai Pottru which is yet to be titled. He also has Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat in the pipeline.

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Expressed Her Desire To Marry Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan Promptly Replied “Chalegi Nahi Shaadi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News