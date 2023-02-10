Returning to the silver screen after quite a hiatus, Shamita Shetty marks her return to the theatres with a strong, impactful story of a single, independent woman. As the film releases today, Shamita pours her heart out in a social media post urging her fans to watch the film.

With pictures that offer glimpses into the film, Shamita Shetty posted on social media saying, “A film that I’m so proud off. A story that needs to be told for all women out there who have been time and again subjected to Patriarchy, lack of privacy, s*xism or constant judgement for what they wear or just how they are !!!!

The journey of Meera aka Shamita Shetty in The Tenant is especially close to my heart having been subjected to a lot of constant judgement in my life.. very few wanted to understand my story but were constantly so quick to judge.

The actress shared a positive post on Instagram and wrote, “Here is hoping for a positive change in our society, one that will let our women live their lives unapologetic, persuing their dreams with courage for a life they wanto live.. afraid of nothing!! THE TENANT is finally OUT IN CINEMAS NEAR YOU ❤️🧿❤️ My beautiful tribe.. go watch it ❤️💃🏻🎀”.

Shouldering the film and driving the narrative solely, Shamita Shetty is not only returning to the silver screen with The Tenant but also delivering a female-centric, contemporary narrative stirring conversation in society.

Mirroring the prevailing prejudices and judgments of society towards the modern, single woman, Shamita Shetty highlights the struggles of womankind in a conservative Indian environment. Opting for important and impactful roles, Shamita Shetty has been delivering impressive performances.

Having made her debut with a Yash Raj film Mohabbatein, Shamita has not only made her mark on the silver screen but also created ripples across television and OTT, and now marks her return to the silver screen.

