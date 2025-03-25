Nutan was one of those actresses who always let her work speak for herself. She is still celebrated as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. This is the reason why she was left fuming after a rumor surrounding her personal life started making waves in the media. Not only this, but the actress also blamed actor Sanjeev Kumar for the same because of which she had once slapped the actor, inviting a huge controversy in the industry.

Talking about the incident, in an explosive interview with Stardust, Nutan revealed that she shared a strictly professional relationship with Sanjeev Kumar with whom she had shared the screen space in movies like Gouri and Devi. However, she soon started hearing her linkup rumors with the Sholay actor. Things soon went out of hand when she heard speculations about her living with Sanjeev and wanting to divorce her husband Rajnish Bahl, for him. The actress recalled how she lost her cool when she heard that it was Kumar who was allegedly spreading those rumors.

Nutan revealed in the interview, “Yet, at first I took it with a pinch of salt and laughed it off. But later, I came to know that the rumours were gaining ground beyond limits. The gossip was threatening to become very serious and distasteful and I admit I was disturbed and perplexed. Besides, being my co-star, Sanjeev was nothing to me.”

The Bandini actress remembered her close associate informing her about Sanjeev Kumar spreading these rumors about them. Nutan added, “Just imagine, to what extent the yarns were being spun! And imagine my shock when a reliable associate of mine revealed to me that Sanjeev himself was responsible for such talk. And I had no reason to doubt this information. He had actually been with Sanjeev when the latter informed some reporters about our association. He even had the nerve to confess that I was living with him, that I wanted to marry him.”

Fuming a little more at the rumor of wanting to leave her husband for Sanjeev Kumar, Nutan said, “He also confessed that we were both wondering if we could get the custody of my child! Utter rubbish! What did he think, that I would ever leave my most wonderful husband for him? Sanjeev isn’t even worth his toe nail!”

Recalling the slap incident, Nutan said that she wanted to just talk with Sanjeev Kumar and confront him about allegedly spreading those rumors. However, she was angry with the Trishul actor showing some unwanted attitude towards her. The Sujata actress said, “He stopped, with one hand on his hip, a bored come-on-get-over-with-it fast expression, on his face. It made my blood boil. I told him quietly that I wanted to talk to him. With the same indifferent expression, he flicked his wrist disrespectfully at a corner and said, “Let’s go and sit there.” And that did it! I couldn’t take it any more and I let him have one stinging slap, and a large piece of my mind.”

While, Nutan clearly denied regretting the incident, it was reported that this cost her a lot of meaty projects and the love of her fans. The actress had a certain image in front of her fans because of the roles she had essayed before which was shattered after this fiasco. However, she maintained that she got complete support from her family especially her husband after the same. For the unversed, the actress passed away on February 21, 1991 after a battle with breast cancer.

