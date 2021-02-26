Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming Bollywood films. The franchise is so big that even before the shooting of 3rd part starts, the craze is mammoth around it.

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif in lead roles. However this time, the franchise has got bigger with Emraan Hashmi joining the cast as a villain. Another big thing about the sequel of Tiger Zinda Hai is that it will be a part of YRF’s grand spy-universe now.

The upcoming biggie is all set to go on floors in Mumbai from March 8. And the latest is that Salman, Katrina, Emraan along director Maneesh Sharma attended customary puja at YRF.

As per Bollywood Hungama, an eye witness has been quoted as saying, “Salman had come to YRF to shoot for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan yesterday. As we all know YRF is creating the biggest spy franchise in the history of Indian cinema, and SRK and Salman will appear in each other’s films. Since Salman was coming to the studio, the team planned the puja on the same day and also invited Katrina for the same. Maneesh and Emraan Hashmi too was a part of this puja.”

The source adds, “On its 50th year, YRF is rolling out the biggest films being made in Bollywood or the Indian film industry today. Tiger 3 is being mounted on a scale that has not been seen before and sois Pathan. It is going to be an incredibly visual and entertaining extravaganza for audiences when these films releases in theatres. The energy was palpable during the puja. All the cast members were thrilled to be taking the story forward of the Tiger franchise. They spent a good one hour with each other before Salman went to shoot for Pathan.”

Interestingly, each film of the Tiger franchise has been directed by a new name. While Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan, it was Ali Abbas Zafar who helmed Tiger Zinda Hai. Now Maneesh Sharma is set to take Tiger 3 on his shoulders.

Are you excited for Tiger 3? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

