Bollywood celebrities and their fascination for luxury cars are well known but some celebs are also proud owners of the swankiest motorbikes. There are quite a few celebrities who own superbikes from a popular high-end car manufacturer like BMW. So let’s take a look at celebs who own these magnificent beasts.

Advertisement

John Abraham – BMW S1000 RR

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CIKylD2Fw4B/

John Abraham in November 2020 shared a video on Instagram introducing the latest addition to his collection. The video showcased his brand new high-end bike BMW S1000 RR which is worth between Rs 18-21 lakhs. The motorbike is powered by a 999-c, in-line four-cylinder engine and produces a maximum power of 203Bhp and 113Nm torque. The engine also comes with a 6-speed gearbox.

Shahid Kapoor- BMW R1250 S

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is another Bollywood star who owns the swanky BMW R1250 S Adventure which he bought in 2019. As per News18, the Kabir Singh star was taking a test drive of the BMW G310 R but ended up buying this luxurious beast. Apart from this super-bike, Shahid also owns Jaguar XKR-S, Range Rover Vogue, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and Mercedes-AMG S400.

Kunal Kemmu – BMW R1250 GS Adventure

Kunal Kemmu had quite an eventful last year. His films Lootcase, Malang, and crime thriller web series Abhay were both commercial and critical success. He even gifted himself a swanky new bike – BMW R1250 GS Adventure which is worth between Rs 16-22 lakhs. The luxurious ride is powered by a 1254cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that generates a maximum power of 134bhp and a peak torque of 143Nm.

Arshad Warsi – BMW F750 GS

Circuit AKA Arshad Warsi is also a proud owner of the BMW F750 GS motorbike which is worth Rs 12 lakh. As per the News18 report, the luxurious ride was gifted to him by his Pagalpanti co-star John Abraham. For which the actor even took to social media and thanked John for the gift and said, “I bless you every time I take it for a ride. Love you buddy…”

R Madhavan – BMW K1600 GTL

Back in 2017, R Madhavan made headlines for buying BMW K1600 GTL which is worth Rs 40.45 lakhs, reports News18. The luxurious superbike powered by a 6-cylinder 1649-cc engine, the bike produces 158Bhp of power and 175Nm torque and costs approximately Rs 28.75 lakh, reports Cartoq.

Must Read: Salman Khan Attends Hanna S Khan’s Jaipur Wedding But With A Twist, Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Photographer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube