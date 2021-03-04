Fashion influencer Hanna S Khan’s wedding is quite a point of attraction on Instagram. Tamannaah Bhatia is a friend of hers and is a part of the wedding as well. Following the social media rituals, she has been constantly sharing some stunning pictures of her with the bride with her online fans. And not kidding, these pictures have seriously added a lot of beauty to over the otherwise dull weekend. The latest is that superstar Salman Khan also became a part of the big wedding in Jaipur.

However, there’s a twist!

The Radhe actor couldn’t attend the wedding physically due to reasons unknown but he made sure to video call the bride and make her feel special. In a video edit shared by celebrity photographer, Viral Bhayani, Salman Khan can be seen chatting with Hanna on FaceTime and it definitely lit up the wedding vibe a level higher. The video also has Tamannaah wearing a red lehenga and turning photographer for the bride. Take a look:

Imagine Salman arrived at the wedding physically!

Meanwhile recently, Salman Khan posted a cheerful picture with many Bollywood and cricket celebrities. He decided to call the photograph a mega selfie.

The actor, is seen taking a selfie with many artists including Rajkummar Rao, Genelia Deshmukh, Ritesh Deshmukh, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Wahi amongst others. Cricketer Suresh Raina is also spotted in the picture.

Incidentally, all these celebrities are part of a new music reality show Salman is promoting.

“Yahan to ek selfie banti hai. The world’s biggest music league is here! chal Mega selfie lele re,” Salman captioned the selfie, which he posted on Instagram.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in much awaited Prabhudheva film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is slated for a theatrical release on coming Eid. Post which he will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali & Kick 2.

Tamannaah will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr. In the film, she will be playing the role of a Kabaddi coach named Jwala Singh.

