Ever since Kangana Ranaut came on Twitter she has been constantly grabbing headlines. While the actress never shied away from speaking her mind on the microblogging site, eagle-eyed netizens also called her out for her tweets. She even never refrained from giving it back to the trolls.

The Thalaivi actress on Thursday shared a photo of a cooling smoothie bowl she made for herself. Proudly showed off a picture of the bowl, she captioned it, “There is nothing I appreciate more than self-made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits.” Take a look at her tweet below:

There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits ❤️#Tejas pic.twitter.com/UVqVkfx6Lh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to accuse Kangana Ranaut of plagiarising the pictures. They accused the actress of copy and pasting pictures from Google. One user wrote, “Ye kya hai Google se copy paste @KanganaTeam,” while another user added, “Google photos lmao.” Take a look at some of the reactions on Kangana’s tweet:

Lol chori ki pic daalti 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z4AfrQRuBu — . (@Aamir_LSC) March 4, 2021

Tumhari khud ki chori pakadi gayi dekho idhar dhyan se pic.twitter.com/MD9b7Jz6C6 — Cooldiva (@cooldiva62) March 4, 2021

I hope you know Kangana Ji claimed she created the recipe…the other photos are to prove how hollow her claims are. — Sunil Sihag (@sunilssihag) March 4, 2021

Kabhi toa kuch original kar dia kar self obsessed praani😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l8PnGcfN50 — SRKzMaddy (@SRKzKnightWing) March 4, 2021

That's why we called her Jhansey ki rani 😂😂🤣😂.have some shame will you??? pic.twitter.com/XEkOQxvs9R — Sonali Pandit( Proud Bengali) (@PanditSonali2) March 4, 2021

All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking, this may seem frivolous on surface but deep down it’s made to damage one’s credibility and dignity.. pic.twitter.com/dTpLfJgBm5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Soon after, Kangana shared another tweet by assuring all that it was her creation indeed. She also backed it up with some more photos as proof. Praising her culinary skills, Kangana wrote, “Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog. I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional…. seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do.”

Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional…. seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmBok2Rr0S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

The Queen actress also replied to another user who accused her of fooling people with fake images from Google. She replied, “Yes my table maushi ji and that’s my silver glass, my mom says if you feel like kicking someone’s a** take deep breaths, drink water from this silver glass, cause silver represents moon it will calm you down… doing that right now Slightly smiling face.”

Yes my table maushi ji and that’s my silver glass, my mom says if you feel like kicking someone’s a** take deep breaths, drink water from this silver glass, cause silver represents moon it will calm you down… doing that right now 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ncs4t7lhFX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Kangana Ranaut also tweeted, “The man behind this particular social media smear campaign is a jilted obsessed lover I had a small fling with, he is faking a high profile relationship but won’t marry the kid cause he has many skeletons in his closet, I will reveal his name with solid proofs, hang in there.”

There are paid smear campaigns happening on Instagram as well …. many derogatory memes and fake information about me being spread ,Instagram is also paid as my followers numbers automatically drop, fans who unfollow don’t even realise it. I know who is behind it (cont) https://t.co/TzUtoWFCYp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her next action film ‘Tejas’. She will be playing the role of a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. Her other film Dhaakad is also expected to release later this year.

