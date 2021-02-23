The horror-comedy film Bhoot Police will release in theatres on September 10. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

“SAIF – ARJUN: #BHOOTPOLICE ARRIVES ON 10 SEPT 2021 + TEASER POSTER… #BhootPolice – the horror-comedy starring #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam – to release in cinemas on 10 Sept 2021… Directed by Pavan Kirpalani,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday.

Shoot for the film began last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

The final schedule of Bhoot Police happened recently in Jaisalmer. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor headed to the city in Rajasthan for the outdoor schedule.

Earlier in December, Yami Gautam revealed that she feels a sense of security while shooting for Bhoot Police in her home state Himachal Pradesh.

On December 5, Yami wrapped up shooting for the first schedule of Bhoot Police across locations in the state where she stayed for almost a month.

The actress informed that she has commenced shooting for her remaining portions of the horror-comedy flick in Mumbai.

“As I commence the Mumbai schedule of ‘Bhoot police’ cannot help but think of our shoot in Himachal. Pandemic has hit us all & everywhere but the security that your hometown gives you is amazing. Home is where is the heart is… #shootdiariesofHimachal #dalhousie,” she wrote on Instagram.

The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia.

