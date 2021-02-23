Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted on Monday that his film Anek will release on September 17. The film marks his return with director Anubhav Sinha after the 2019 release, Article 15.

Advertisement

“Naam #ANEK, lekin release date ek! Milte hai aapse 17th September 2021 ko!” Ayushmann wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Anek is currently on the floors in Assam. Ayushmann Khurrana‘s slit eyebrow in the first look of the film has grabbed eyeballs.

Talking about his character in the film and sporting a distinct look, Ayushmann Khurrana recently said: “I have been fortunate to collaborate with filmmakers who encourage me to add my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit I am sporting in Anek was an idea I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that the audience has never seen me in, and I am glad that people have noticed and are discussing it.”

Anek is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Says She Participated So She Could “Make A Comeback & Earn A Lot Of Money”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube