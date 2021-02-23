It’s not the month of April, neither we have a license to make our readers fool. So, it’s not a fancy headline but a box office truth tracing back to 2015 that Karan Singh Grover, Sharman Joshi, Zarine Khan and Daisy Shah starrer Hate Story 3 beat Salman Khan starrer Baijrangi Bhaijaan at the box office.

Advertisement

In terms of box office numbers, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is way ahead of Hate Story 3. In fact, BB was the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2015. It had amassed a domestic sum of 320.34 crores. On the other hand, HS 3 just had a collection of 53.50 crores. So, in which field did BB lost the battle? Well, don’t scratch your head as we’re here to your rescue!

Advertisement

The movie business is all about returns and this is the game where Karan Singh Grover led Hate Story 3 won the race. Referring to Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films Of 2015 table, we get to see that HS 3 is ahead of Salman‘s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film holds a place at 2nd position. Made at a budget of 13.20 crores, HS made 53.50 crores and earned returns of 40.30 crores. As per calculations, the film earned a profit of 305%.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan was made at an estimated cost of 90 crores. It earned a lifetime of 320.34 crores, thus making returns of 230.34 crores. As per calculations, the film had made a profit of 256%. It got placed at 3rd after Hate Story 3. Click here to visit the Most Profitable Films Of 2015 table.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office related articles!

Must Read: Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap Begin Shooting For Do Baaraa With Their Iconic Lap Picture

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube