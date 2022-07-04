Jurassic World Dominion is coming to a close of its theatrical run. After its opening day of 8 crores, it would conclude its box office run at a little over the 70 crores mark. The film did well in its opening weekend (including paid previews) by bringing in 35 crores. However its pull over the weekdays was just about ordinary, and as a result 48 crores came in.

Post that Jurassic World Dominion could well have ended its run around the 60 crores mark but then it ended up doing well in second weekend and that pushed its collections further. Moreover, it got the benefit of premium screens like IMAX, 3D and 4DX which kept playing it well into the third week as well when 5 crores more came in. As a matter of fact had there been better appreciation for the Hollywood biggie, the film had so much scope to perform even better since screens were available at its disposal.

It’s just that the demand went down due to which the film couldn’t benefit much from the open space available. It is still running at a select few screens, as a result of which the collections now stand at 69.50 crores. Some more moolah will trickle in the next few days and then it would be time for the film to pass on the baton to another Hollywood biggie Thor: Love and Thunder. The Marvel flick could well end up crossing the entire lifetime of Jurassic World Dominion in its opening weekend itself but then more about it later in our predictions.

