Rakhi Sawant is one of the most followed celebrities on social media and her work in the industry only has a small role to play in how relevant she is, even today. The actor is almost always surrounded by controversies for her upfront take on several topics and when not because of it, she mostly trends for her personal life and relationship status. In the most recent turn of events, she can be seen returning to Mumbai after having a fight with her current boyfriend Aadil and this makes everyone wonder, did they just call it quits?

For the unversed, Rakhi is not just the fan-favourite but also a pap-favourite as she almost always gives out funny reactions to current affairs. Fans love to see what she has to say about a variety of topics and her hilarious Instagram feed is also a hit for the same reason. She previously appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss and was one of the prime reasons for the show’s high viewership.

In a recent video released by the paps, Rakhi Sawant can be seen complaining about how she had to return from Delhi without meeting her boyfriend Aadil, even though she was there only to spend some time with him. Dressed in a beautiful lavender salwar kameez, Rakhi was seen with smudged makeup and she even confirmed that she had been crying on the flight for the whole 2-2.5 hours.

When asked to call and clear out the differences, Rakhi Sawant said that she will not make an effort this time. She even added at the end, “mera attitude hai, main karungi hi nahi call”. Have a look at the disheartening video here.

What do you think about this clip of Rakhi Sawant? Let us know in the comments.

