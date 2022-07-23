Now that’s not really happening. It was nothing but certain that Shamshera would take the biggest start for a Bollywood release in 2022. No, no one was putting any false hopes around the film going past South import RRR [20.07 crores] while KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) opening of 53.95 crores is as it is the stuff that dreams are made of; it’s unassailable. However, at the very least Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening of 14.11 crores was set to be quashed and no one had any doubt that Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi day 1 would certainly be surpassed.

However, what has actually happened is shocking to say the least as all that the film has managed is a double-digit score, and as a result of that, barely made it to the Top 5. To bring things in perspective, Shamshera is barely above JugJugg Jeeyo which was made at less than half its cost and still managed 9.28 crores and then went on to fair business eventually. the real comparison though is with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was made at one-third the cost, took a bigger opening (the best of 2022 so far) and then emerged as a bonafide blockbuster.

This is not correct for the industry because by no means is Shamshera another Thugs of Hindostan. It’s a decent enough entertainer that deserves a big screen dekko for sure and even if it isn’t the best that Bollywood big budget productions have to offer, it certainly isn’t the kind that has to be totally ignored not even given a chance.

While one hopes that there is some sort of turnaround today and tomorrow so that Bollywood can be revived back to its glory, this is what the Top 5 opening days for Bollywood films in 2022 look like:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores

Bachchhan Paandey – 13.25 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 10.70 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Shamshera – 10.25 crores

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

