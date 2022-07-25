In its third weekend, Thor: Love and Thunder managed to bring in 3 crores* more at the box office. It is currently playing on a restricted number of shows but still due to its franchise value as well as the fact that Shamshera has completely failed, it saw the best Friday to Saturday growth when compared to all the other films in the running. With the collections going past the 1 crore mark all over again on Saturday as well as Sunday, the film has managed to continue survive at the box office and will end up living for one more week.

In the process, the Marvel film has now reached 96.50 crores* and should see at least 1 crore more getting added to its collections before the week would come to a close. That would mean that the film would be just 2.50 crores away from its 100 Crore Club milestone. However, there is a big hurdle coming in the way with Ek Villain Returns arriving this Friday. The problem won’t really be with screens since Shamshera would anyways end up leaving the most, but the fact that audience would have another major option and that would make it even difficult.

Even otherwise, the film has almost exhausted its audiences and has emerged as primarily the weekend show. Hence, these 2.50 crores more won’t be easy but then with some sort of trending going in its favor, it could well live on. In history, the only film to have fallen in the 90s is Batla House [99.50 crores] and ironically it’s the leading man of the film, John Abraham, who would be challenging Thor: Love and Thunder to meet with perhaps a similar fate by bringing on his Ek Villain Returns.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

