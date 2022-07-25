Shamshera is now officially one of the biggest disasters ever of Ranbir Kapoor’s career and is pretty much in neck to beck competition with Bombay Velvet. The Anurag Kashyap directorial was the first 100 crores budgeted film for the actor and had wrapped up at mere 23 crores. Now Shamshera, which has been made at over 150 crores, would end up doing may be just double the business of Bombay Velvet, which brings it in almost the same league. Incidentally, both films were period dramas, though Shamshera goes further back in time than Bombay Velvet.

While both these films relied heavily on VFX, another one of Ranbir which was a VFX driven affair was Jagga Jasoos. To think of it, that film too was panned by one and all but still managed to do a business of 33.17 crores in its opening weekend. Now Shamshera has done even worse at 31.75 crores* and that too many years later when the ticket prices are higher and the release wider. Wait, there is more. The film has done even lesser than Ranbir’s most disappointing movie to date, Besharam. That film had still managed 34.37 crores in its first 3 days.

With such terrible performance, Shamshera has come down the charts even further with most of Ranbir Kapoor starrers still doing better than it in their opening weekend. Interestingly, barring Sanju and Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani which enjoyed a much higher and brighter opening weekend, the rest of Ranbir starrers have been in 30-40 crores range. While that reflects consistency, it also shows that the young superstar isn’t someone who gets huge opening weekends film by film and it’s rather sporadically that a film of his comes in and ends up setting some records.

Top-10 opening weekends for Ranbir Kapoor

Sanju – 120.06 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 62.11 crores

Tamasha – 38.23 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 35.60 crores

Rockstar – 35 crores

Besharam – 34.37 crores

Barfi – 34.25 crores

Raajneeti – 34 crores

Jagga Jasoos – 33.17 crores

Shamshera – 31.75 crores

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

