Thor: Love and Thunder is not in its third week and has so far collected 94.50 crores* at the box office. The film has primarily been a weekend show, whether it was the first or second weekend, and now the story is going to repeat in the third weekend as well.

Advertisement

The shows for the film have been considerably reduced. However with Shamshera not doing well at all, it will give some sort of a chance to the superhero film to go out there and grow well again on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

As a matter of fact it won’t be entirely surprising if some of the shows at major screens in premium multiplexes at urban centers get reallocated to Thor: Love and Thunder, though it will also depend a lot on what sort of contract do these properties have with Yash Raj Films.

However, it would just come in handy for Thor: Love and Thunder if some 3D screens get diverted to it since it’s the only film that’s currently playing in this format and with no other film really making a mark, a handful of audiences could well step in there for the visual experience.

This is also the week that will decide the Chris Hemsworth starrer‘s entry into the 100 Crore Club. Between today and tomorrow around 2.5-3 crores more should come in which would take it past the 97 crores mark. Post that even with a bit if trickling of collections, a century would be scored by the Marvel flick which is by all means the weakest offering from them in a really long time.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Top Gun Maverick Box Office (Domestic): Achieves Another Feat By Crossing The Avengers’ $623.3 Million Almost 2 Months After Its Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram