Thunderbolts, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and others in key roles, is moving ahead at a decent pace. Though it hasn’t fetched big numbers, the film is managing to keep its scoreboard ticking. At the North American box office, it recently crossed the $130 million mark, and on its second Wednesday, the film left behind Thor, Captain America: Brave New World, and other biggies of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

The New Avengers started well

Officially, the American superhero film is titled Thunderbolts*. Initially, there was no clarity about the asterisk used in the title, but later, it was clear that the asterisk stands for The New Avengers. Released on May 2, the film opened to mostly positive reactions from critics and audiences. Considering no big names of the MCU were attached, it started its journey on a decent to good note.

In the domestic market, Thunderbolts scored $74.30 million during the three-day opening weekend. For the entire opening week, it posted a total of $95.35 million. Although it’s not up to the mark considering the MCU’s standard, it was a fair sum for the new team of Avengers.

Thunderbolts beats Thor and others on 2nd Wednesday

On the second Wednesday, day 13, Thunderbolts displayed a decent hold by earning $2.41 million at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. Compared to the first Wednesday’s $4.31 million, it dropped by 44.08%. It fared better than MCU biggies like Thor ($2.3 million), The Incredible Hulk ($2.1 million), Eternals ($1.61 million), and Captain America: Brave New World ($1.55 million) on the second Wednesday.

Set to hit the $150 million milestone

Overall, the Florence Pugh starrer has earned $136.81 million at the North American box office in 13 days. The film will comfortably cross the $150 million mark this weekend. After crossing $150 million, it will begin its journey to surpass Captain America: Brave New World’s $200.48 million.

Let’s see how far Thunderbolts goes, considering the grand release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch on May 23.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina North America Box Office Projection: Ana de Armas Starrer To Record 2nd Best Start For The Franchise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News